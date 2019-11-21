Mike Pompeo Plans to Leave the Administration of President Donald Trump
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to resign and leave the administration of President Donald Trump, Time reported.
The publication cites three different Republican Party sources who confirm that Pompeo will try to navigate “the smoothest possible exit” from the administration.
There is currently no information on whether the Secretary of State has discussed his future plans with Trump.
Along with that, rumors of a Pompeo Senate campaign have circulated for months, and while Pompeo has said repeatedly that he has no intention of running, he has not ruled out a race, Time reported.
