Mike Pompeo Plans to Leave the Administration of President Donald Trump

World | November 21, 2019, Thursday // 17:05| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Mike Pompeo Plans to Leave the Administration of President Donald Trump novinite.com

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to resign and leave the administration of President Donald Trump, Time reported.

The publication cites three different Republican Party sources who confirm that Pompeo will try to navigate “the smoothest possible exit” from the administration.

There is currently no information on whether the Secretary of State has discussed his future plans with Trump.

Along with that, rumors of a Pompeo Senate campaign have circulated for months, and while Pompeo has said repeatedly that he has no intention of running, he has not ruled out a race, Time reported.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump, administration
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria