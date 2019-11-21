Explosion at a Fireworks Factory in Sicily, There Are Casualties

Five people were killed in an explosion at a family-owned fireworks factory on the Italian island of Sicily, AFP reports. Firefighters are still stating whether this is the final death toll.

Two workers and the 71-year-old factory owner were killed in the explosion.

At least four people were injured.

The owner's son is among the injured and was taken to a hospital in Palermo.

The blast took place Wednesday afternoon in the city of Barcelona, ​​Pozzo di Gotto, while the factory was making fireworks for the upcoming New Year holidays.

One of the workers which was pulled out from debris said one of his colleagues was missing. He was later found dead.

