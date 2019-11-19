Today Is the Day of the Bulgarian Land Forces

We are the first when it comes to number of trainings, participation in missions, assistance to the population, but the last when it comes to financing, the commander of the Bulgarian land forces, Major General Mikhail Popov, said, BNR reported.

The Day of the Bulgarian Land Forces is celebrated on the 134th anniversary of the Serbian-Bulgarian War and the victory at Slivnitsa. In a speech in the Military Academy "G. S. Rakovski” in Sofia, President Rumen Radev said he was more optimistic than the commander of the Land Forces about the modernization of all types of forces and said that it should be done at the same time. The Parliament approved the purchase of 150 armored infantry vehicles worth more than EUR 730 million. The project implementation period is 12 years, but the tender for selection of a supplier has not yet been conducted.