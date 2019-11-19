Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov: In 2020 there Will Be "Smart" Cities in Bulgaria

In 2020, there will be “smart” cities in Bulgaria with fifth generation mobile networks. This was stated by Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications Rosen Zhelyazkov during a discussion on 5G: smart transformation and growth, MTITC reported.

Representatives of the management of the Communications Regulation Commission, the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, the Ministry of Health, telecom operators and experts participated in the forum.

The speed for the deployment of 5G in Bulgaria is part of the European context, said Minister Zhelyazkov. He said the state, represented by the government and the regulator, could stimulate the development and deployment of networks. "It is clear that targeted investments cannot be other than market-oriented and in order to stimulate consumption, measures such as reducing the initial and annual fees levied on spectrum use will need to be considered," he said. Rosen Zhelyazkov. He added that the Council of Ministers would soon make a change in the tariff of these fees.

Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov was adamant that cybersecurity is one of the most important aspects of the new technology. "Not only must the integrity, accessibility, sustainability and privacy of the network be protected, but the users and databases must be safeguarded. This critical infrastructure is linked to many services that are essential to society - electricity, energy, healthcare and more, ”he explained. At the final, the Minister stated that in terms of standardization and certification of services, processes and networks, industry and the state should go hand in hand.