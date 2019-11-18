Rockets Hit the Heavily Guarded Green Zone in Baghdad

Three rockets hit the heavily guarded Green Zone in Iraq’s capital Baghdad, which houses embassies and government buildings, but there are no reports of casualties and major devastation, according to police sources.

Diplomatic sources said aerial bombardment sirens sounded after a blast.

