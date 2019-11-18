Cuba Pulled 226 Doctors from Bolivia
A group of 226 Cuban doctors are returning from Bolivia to Cuba after a decision by the Havana authorities taken due to a change in Bolivia's governance, according to BGNES.
Rolando Millares, Interpol's Bolivian spokesman, said a plane with 226 Cuban nationals had flown to Cuba, adding that all the passengers were doctors returning to Cuba.
The group is part of 726 Cubans sent by Havana authorities to help Bolivia.
So far, Cuba and Venezuela have been the biggest regional allies of left-wing representative Evo Morales, who resigned as Bolivian president a few days ago, and power was taken over by right-wing Senator Jeanine Áñez, who immediately recognized Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaidó who enjoys US support.
