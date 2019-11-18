Cuba Pulled 226 Doctors from Bolivia

World | November 18, 2019, Monday // 15:09| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Cuba Pulled 226 Doctors from Bolivia www.pixabay.com

A group of 226 Cuban doctors are returning from Bolivia to Cuba after a decision by the Havana authorities taken due to a change in Bolivia's governance, according to BGNES.

Rolando Millares, Interpol's Bolivian spokesman, said a plane with 226 Cuban nationals had flown to Cuba, adding that all the passengers were doctors returning to Cuba.

The group is part of 726 Cubans sent by Havana authorities to help Bolivia.

So far, Cuba and Venezuela have been the biggest regional allies of left-wing representative Evo Morales, who resigned as Bolivian president a few days ago, and power was taken over by right-wing Senator Jeanine Áñez, who immediately recognized Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaidó who enjoys US support.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Cuba, doctors, Bolivia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria