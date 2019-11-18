Elon Musk: I Need 20 Years and 1000 Spaceships to Build a City on Mars

Society | November 18, 2019, Monday // 09:35| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Elon Musk: I Need 20 Years and 1000 Spaceships to Build a City on Mars novinite.bg

CEO of SpaceX space technology company Elon Musk has said it will take 20 years and 1,000 spacecraft to build a city on Mars, which is his long-term vision.

Musk wrote on Twitter that SpaceX will need to build about 1,000 spaceships for Mars, which will need to transport cargo, infrastructure and crew to Mars over the course of 20 years since planetary alignment only really allows for a realistically achievable Mars flight once every two years, Tech Crunch reported.

The launch costs about $ 2 million per spacecraft, and Musk says the ultimate goal is to build a "self-sustaining city of Mars."

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Elon Musk, SpaceX, Mars, City
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria