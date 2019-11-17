The Average Income per Household Member in Bulgaria Increased by 11,3%
The average income per household member in Bulgaria over the third quarter of 2019 stood at 877.38 euro /1,716 Leva/, or a 11.3 percent increase compared to the third quarter of last year, the National Statistical Institute says.
Salaries account for the biggest relative share of incomes (56.5%), followed by pensions (27.2%) and self-employment (6.7%), BNR reported.