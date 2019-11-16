China Has 843 Five-Star Hotels

Business » TOURISM | November 16, 2019, Saturday // 12:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: China Has 843 Five-Star Hotels www.pixabay.com

At the end of 2018, there were a total of 10,249 star hotels in China, 843 of which are five-star hotels, according to a report by the country's Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Total revenue for star hotels exceeded 209 billion yuan ($ 30 billion) last year, with room sales and dining services accounting for 44.67 and 40.03 percent of total revenues, respectively. The sector employed more than 1 million people in 2018, and nearly 24 percent of star hotels are state-owned.

The report also said that last year there were 598 hotels with different stars in China's southern Guangdong province, most in the country. It is followed by Zhejiang Province with 548 and Shandong with 544 hotels.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: China, tourism, five-star hotel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria