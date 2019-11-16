China Has 843 Five-Star Hotels

At the end of 2018, there were a total of 10,249 star hotels in China, 843 of which are five-star hotels, according to a report by the country's Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Total revenue for star hotels exceeded 209 billion yuan ($ 30 billion) last year, with room sales and dining services accounting for 44.67 and 40.03 percent of total revenues, respectively. The sector employed more than 1 million people in 2018, and nearly 24 percent of star hotels are state-owned.

The report also said that last year there were 598 hotels with different stars in China's southern Guangdong province, most in the country. It is followed by Zhejiang Province with 548 and Shandong with 544 hotels.