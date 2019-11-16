5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in Japan
An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 was recorded off the coast of Japan at 176 km. from Katsuura City, Tiba Prefecture, BGNES reported.
The quake struck at 05.51 Bulgarian time.
It was at a depth of 10 kilometers.
There is no information about victims, devastation, tsunami threat or injured people.
