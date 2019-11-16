5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in Japan

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 16, 2019, Saturday // 11:56| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in Japan www.pixabay.com

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 was recorded off the coast of Japan at 176 km. from Katsuura City, Tiba Prefecture, BGNES reported.

The quake struck at 05.51 Bulgarian time.

It was at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There is no information about victims, devastation, tsunami threat or injured people.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, Japan, Richter scale
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria