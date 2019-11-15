China Showed an Experiment Simulating a Landing on Mars

China on Thursday unveiled an experiment simulating the process of a probe hovering, avoiding obstacles and descending to land on Mars.

The experiment was held on a trial ground, the largest in Asia for test landing on extraterrestrial bodies, in Huailai County, north China's Hebei Province, Xinhuanet reported.

China plans to send the probe to Mars in 2020. At the moment, one of the biggest challenges is how to get the machine to land safely because the red planet’s gravity is about one-third that of Earth.

Ambassadors and diplomats from 19 countries, including France, Italy and Brazil, as well as representatives of the European Union, the African Union and the Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization, attended the experiment.

