7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Was Registered in Indonesia, a Tsunami Warning Was Issued

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck 134 kilometers northwest of Malaku, Indonesia, according to the United States Geological Survey, quoted by the Independent.

The tremor was at a depth of 62km, USGS reported.

A tsunami warning was issued but it was lifted two hours later.

The quake struck between the Sulawesi and Halmahera islands.

"Most likely a tsunami won't hit the land, but we still need to be on alert," Rahmat Triyono, a senior official at BMKG told the local Kompas TV, DW reported.

Indonesia is situated on the 'Ring of Fire an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean which is vulnerable to frequent earthquake and volcanic eruptions.