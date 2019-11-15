7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Was Registered in Indonesia, a Tsunami Warning Was Issued

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 15, 2019, Friday // 11:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Was Registered in Indonesia, a Tsunami Warning Was Issued www.pixabay.com

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck 134 kilometers northwest of Malaku, Indonesia, according to the United States Geological Survey, quoted by the Independent.

The tremor was at a depth of 62km, USGS reported.

A tsunami warning was issued but it was lifted two hours later.

The quake struck between the Sulawesi and Halmahera islands.

"Most likely a tsunami won't hit the land, but we still need to be on alert," Rahmat Triyono, a senior official at BMKG told the local Kompas TV, DW reported.

Indonesia is situated on the 'Ring of Fire an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean which is vulnerable to frequent earthquake and volcanic eruptions.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, Indonesia, United States Geological Survey, tsunami
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria