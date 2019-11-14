London Police Released 29 Romanian Women who Were Forced to Prostitute

Crime | November 14, 2019, Thursday // 16:27| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: London Police Released 29 Romanian Women who Were Forced to Prostitute www.pixabay.com

Police in London have released 29 Romanians held captive by a group of 17 people suspected of trafficking women into the UK and forcing them to work as prostitutes, according to BGNES.

"As a result of several assaults, 17 people - 14 men and 3 women - were arrested in the early morning on suspicion of being a member of an international criminal group involved in the trafficking of human beings. Actions were carried out on 16 warrants issued in several areas of London, "the statement said.

The detainees are also suspected of organizing conditions for "modern-day slavery", prostitution and crimes related to hard drugs and firearms.

"The women found by the police at the address range from 20 to 40 years old. All are transported to a safe place. The detainees are under police arrest in central London, "a police statement said.

The operation was carried out jointly with the Romanian police, the Romanian Embassy in the United Kingdom and Europol.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Romania, UK, police, arrested, prostitutes
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria