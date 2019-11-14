Over BGN 1.374 Billion in Tourist Nights Spent in 9 Months

In September 2019, there were 2 924 accommodation units operating in the country with more than 10 beds - hotels, motels, campsites, chalets and other short-stay accommodation. The number of rooms in them is 131.6 thousand and the beds - 294.7 thousand. Compared to September 2018, the total number of accommodation establishments which operated during the period increased by 2.9% and the number of beds in them - by 0.8%, data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI) show.

The total number of overnight stays in all accommodation establishments registered in September 2019 was nearly 3.1 million, or 2.3% less than in the same month of the previous year, the largest decrease in nights (by 4.6% ) is observed at 3 star accommodations.

In September 2019, 74.3% of the total number of nights spent by foreign nationals and 32.3% - of Bulgarians were registered in 4 and 5 star hotels. In the accommodation with 3 stars 19.9% ​​of the nights were spent by foreign citizens and 31.0% - by Bulgarians, while in the other accommodation establishments (1 and 2 stars) they were respectively 5.8 and 36.7%.

The number of overnight stays in accommodation establishments in September 2019 increased by 1.4% compared to the same month of 2018 and reached 847.3 thousand, with an increase of 3.3% for Bulgarian citizens and a decrease of 0.1% for foreigners. The number of Bulgarian citizens who stayed at the accommodation establishments in September 2019 is 377.8 thousand and they spent on average 2.5 nights. Foreign citizens are 469.5 thousand and have spent on average 4.6 nights, 72.9% of them staying in 4 and 5 star hotels.

The total occupancy of beds in accommodation establishments in September 2019 was 36.4%, decreasing by 1.0 percentage point compared to September 2018. The highest occupancy is for beds in 4 and 5 star hotels - 48.3%, followed by 3 star accommodations - 32.1%, and 1 and 2 star accommodations - 20.2%.