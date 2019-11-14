New Zealand Is One Step away from Legitimizing Euthanasia

The authorities in New Zealand have voted to legitimize euthanasia, paving the way for the issue to be brought to a referendum by next year, BGNES reported.

The law allowing terminally ill people to claim medically assisted death was passed by 69 to 51 votes in its last reading ending years of heated parliamentary debate on the topic.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has publicly said she supports the euthanasia reform.

A recent poll suggested 72% of New Zealanders supported some form of assisted dying, BBC reported.

As MPs voted, euthanasia opposers carrying placards stating "assist us to live not die" and "euthanasia is not the solution" organized a protest in front of parliament.