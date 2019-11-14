Croatia Introduces the Euro by the End of the Next Government's Term

Business » FINANCE | November 14, 2019, Thursday // 12:20| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Croatia Introduces the Euro by the End of the Next Government's Term www.pixabay.com

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković says the country's strategic goal is to meet the criteria by the end of the next government's term and adopt the euro as its official currency.

Plenković stressed that there are many economic benefits to the euro - the currency risk in the economy will be eliminated, the cost of borrowing will drop for all domestic sectors, and citizens and businesses will have lower financing costs than they would if Croatia stayed outside the euro area.

"The euro is the second largest and strongest global currency used by more than 340 million people in the euro area," the Croatian Prime Minister told B92.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Croatia, euro, term, Andrej Plenković
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria