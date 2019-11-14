China Launched Research and Development Work for its 6G Mobile Network

Society | November 14, 2019, Thursday // 10:55| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: China Launched Research and Development Work for its 6G Mobile Network www.pixabay.com

China has begun exploring and developing a new generation of mobile networks. The country's Ministry of Science and Technology has officially announced the start of work to create a 6G network, CNB writes.

The government agency plans to create two work teams. One will be responsible for technology development work and the other, consisting of experts from several dozen research institutes, for the technical side of the work. The Deputy Minister of Science and Technology said it was important for China to realize the importance of setting up and developing sixth-generation networks, as 6G is of great importance to the future of the technological world.

Just a few weeks ago, 5G was introduced into the Celestial Empire, the latest network to provide ultra-high-speed data transfer. Currently, in addition to China, only South Korea has implemented nationwide deployment, and several countries have introduced  5G network for limited use.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: China, 6G, network, 5G, research
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria