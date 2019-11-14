China Launched Research and Development Work for its 6G Mobile Network

China has begun exploring and developing a new generation of mobile networks. The country's Ministry of Science and Technology has officially announced the start of work to create a 6G network, CNB writes.

The government agency plans to create two work teams. One will be responsible for technology development work and the other, consisting of experts from several dozen research institutes, for the technical side of the work. The Deputy Minister of Science and Technology said it was important for China to realize the importance of setting up and developing sixth-generation networks, as 6G is of great importance to the future of the technological world.

Just a few weeks ago, 5G was introduced into the Celestial Empire, the latest network to provide ultra-high-speed data transfer. Currently, in addition to China, only South Korea has implemented nationwide deployment, and several countries have introduced 5G network for limited use.