France will accept 11 suspected French jihadists from Turkey, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said a day after Ankara said it was deporting foreign Islamic State fighters, Reuters reported.

Turkey's unilateral military operation against Kurds in northern Syria has angered the US and Turkey's European allies, who fear that the ID may return to the region. European countries are also worried about the return of radical Islamists to Europe.

France has between 400 and 500 citizens in the Kurdish-controlled North Syria, including about 60 fighters. It refuses to return adult Syrian ID members back from Syria and wants an agreement with Iraq.

However, as part of a 2014 agreement with Turkey, French nationals arrested by the Turkish authorities are deported to France in coordination with the French authorities.

"It is within this framework that we are preparing the repatriation of 11 French citizens," Castaner told the French parliament. He did not give details about the 11 people, but only indicated that they would be handed over to the judiciary upon their arrival.

About 250 French nationals have been repatriated to this system in France since 2014, the minister added.