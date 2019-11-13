The Average Salary Increased to BGN 1,266 in September
With the end of the active summer tourist season, the number of employees under labour contract decreased by 39.1thousand, or 1.7%, compared to the end of June 2019, reaching 2.31million. At the same time, the average gross wage continues to rise, reaching BGN 1266 in the ninth month, against BGN 1224 in August and BGN 1257 in July. This is shown by the data of the National Statistical Institute.
