The Average Salary Increased to BGN 1,266 in September

Business » FINANCE | November 13, 2019, Wednesday // 15:23| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Average Salary Increased to BGN 1,266 in September

With the end of the active summer tourist season, the number of employees under labour contract decreased by 39.1thousand, or 1.7%, compared to the end of June 2019, reaching 2.31million. At the same time, the average gross wage continues to rise, reaching BGN 1266 in the ninth month, against BGN 1224 in August and BGN 1257 in July. This is shown by the data of the National Statistical Institute.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: avarege wage, salary, increase
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria