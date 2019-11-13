16 Killed in Train Crash in Bangladesh

November 13, 2019, Wednesday
Bulgaria: 16 Killed in Train Crash in Bangladesh www.pixabay.com

Two high-speed trains collided in eastern Bangladesh, killing at least 16 people and injuring 58 people, authorities said.

Local Police Chief said the collision occurred on Tuesday morning when the Uday Express and Turn Nishita trains were approaching the same track, going from opposite directions.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are being investigated, a railway official told reporters.

Train accidents are common in Bangladesh and are often caused by poor signaling or other neglected infrastructure

Tags: Bangladesh, train crash
