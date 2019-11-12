Saudi Arabia Declares Feminism, Atheism and Homosexuality as Extremism

A Saudi Arabian State Security Agency promotional video classified feminism, atheism and homosexuality as "extremist ideas".

The same video says Saudi Arabia defends tolerance and wants to become more attractive to foreigners, Reuters reports. Distributed by the State Security Presidency, the video said "all forms of extremism and perversion are unacceptable."

Feminism, atheism, and homosexuality are then listed alongside takfir - the Islamist militant practice of labelling followers of other schools of Islam unbelievers, India Today reported.

"Don't forget that excess of anything at the expense of the homeland is considered extremism," said the promo's voiceover

In recent years, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is practically leading the country, has imposed a more moderate form of Islam and introduced a number of reliefs on the norms of behaviour required by the Saudis.

Bin Salman does this as part of a large-scale plan to diversify the country's economy, which depends entirely on oil, as well as to modernize society, to attract specialists and professionals from abroad.

But at the same time, the Saudi authorities are repressing any disobedience. Dozens of critics have been arrested, including preachers, intellectuals and activists.

Homosexuality and atheism have long been banned and punished with death in absolute monarchy. Public protests and political parties are also banned and the media is subject to strict state control.