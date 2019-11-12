Dozens Died after a Typhoon in Bangladesh

The death cases caused by the Bulbul typhoon in Bangladesh are at least 26, Ria Novosti reported.
The cyclone hit the shores of the Asian side two days ago and damaged some 100,000 houses and other structures.

At least 51 people, mostly fishermen, are missing. They entered the sea despite warnings of a very severe storm and never returned.

Most fatal cases on the coast are the result of fallen trees. Bulbul uprooted thousands of trees in 13 municipalities.

Bangladesh has been preparing for the typhoon for a few days. The evacuation of 2.16 million people living in the most at risk territories was ordered.

