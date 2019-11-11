Bolivian President Evo Morales Resigns
November 11, 2019
Bolivian President Evo Morales has announced that he is resigning after three weeks of violent protests against his election for a fourth term, France Press reported.
"I resign my post as president," the 60-year-old leader, who has been in power since 2006, said in a televised address.
Earlier, Bolivian Armed Forces commander Williams Kaliman called on Morales to resign "for the good of our Bolivia".
