5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in Guatemala
November 10, 2019, Sunday
www.pixabay.com
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake shook southern Guatemala today, according to Reuters, citing the US Geophysical Institute.
The quake's epicentre was 8 km northwest of the city of Casillas and 50 km southwest of the capital of Guatemala, at a depth of about 200 kilometres.
There are no reports of casualties and destruction.
