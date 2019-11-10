5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in Guatemala

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake shook southern Guatemala today, according to Reuters, citing the US Geophysical Institute.

The quake's epicentre was 8 km northwest of the city of Casillas and 50 km southwest of the capital of Guatemala, at a depth of about 200 kilometres.

There are no reports of casualties and destruction.

