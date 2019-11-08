A Man Robbed Bank Branch in Sofia

Crime | November 8, 2019, Friday // 17:43| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A Man Robbed Bank Branch in Sofia www.pixabay.com

A man broke into a bank branch in Suhata Reka residential area in Sofia on November 8. According to initial information, he was armed and maksed. He went into the bank branch about 10:40, threatened a bank officer, stole a large sum of money and ran away, BNT reported.

The same bank branch was robbed in a similar manner in February. A masked man broke into the bank, sprayed a bank official and stole money.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: robbed, bank branch, sofia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria