A Man Robbed Bank Branch in Sofia

A man broke into a bank branch in Suhata Reka residential area in Sofia on November 8. According to initial information, he was armed and maksed. He went into the bank branch about 10:40, threatened a bank officer, stole a large sum of money and ran away, BNT reported.

The same bank branch was robbed in a similar manner in February. A masked man broke into the bank, sprayed a bank official and stole money.