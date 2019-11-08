A Man Robbed Bank Branch in Sofia
Crime | November 8, 2019, Friday
www.pixabay.com
A man broke into a bank branch in Suhata Reka residential area in Sofia on November 8. According to initial information, he was armed and maksed. He went into the bank branch about 10:40, threatened a bank officer, stole a large sum of money and ran away, BNT reported.
The same bank branch was robbed in a similar manner in February. A masked man broke into the bank, sprayed a bank official and stole money.
