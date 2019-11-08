6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Struck Samoa

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake shook an area near the Pacific state of Samoa today, Reuters reported.

The epicentre was 237 kilometres in the ocean in the south-southeast direction of the city of Apia, the US Geophysical Institute said.

