6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Struck Samoa
Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 8, 2019, Friday // 15:22| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake shook an area near the Pacific state of Samoa today, Reuters reported.
The epicentre was 237 kilometres in the ocean in the south-southeast direction of the city of Apia, the US Geophysical Institute said.
- » Japan Allocates $ 1.2 Billion to Typhoon-Affected Areas
- » 4.4 Magnitude Earthquake near Dubrovnik
- » NIMH: Dynamic and Warm Weather for the Season, Broken Clouds across Most of the Country
- » Threatening Climate Change: Africa's Largest Waterfall Dries Up
- » Weather Forecast: Dynamic Weather with Significantly Higher Temperatures than usual
- » 5,4 Magnitude Earthquake in Iran