A Town in Sicily Offers Free Houses

A small town on the Italian island of Sicily is offering free homes in an effort to attract new residents, BTA reports.

The Chamber's administration, about 90 kilometres from Sicily's capital, Palermo, wants to combat the dwindling population and the tendency of young people to leave the city.

"Our magnificent, ancient city is turning into ruins," says the Mayor of the town.

About 10 stone houses have been set aside for possible new residents, but 100 will be available soon, according to the mayor's office.

Priority will be given to young families with children, and in addition to the free house, they will receive EUR 1,000 as a gift.

In order to be given a property, newcomers will have to leave a EUR 5,000 guarantee in the town hall and repair the house.

Upon completion of the renovation, the Chamber's management will return the amount of EUR 5,000.

Currently, about 6,000 people live in the town, but its population is constantly declining.

