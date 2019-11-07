Bulgaria - One of the EU Countries with the Most Unhappy People
In 2018, over 62% of people aged 16 and over in the European Union reported being happy all of the time (14%) or most of the time (48%) over the past four weeks, while 12% were rarely (8%) or never happy (2%), Eurostat reported.
Compared with 2013, the share of happy people in the EU increased by over 2 percentage points (60%).
Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria and Finland have the happiest people: over three quarters of people (76% in each country) claimed to feel happy all or most of the time over the last four weeks. The next happiest individuals are in Luxembourg (74% of people), Spain (72%) and Denmark (70%).
In contrast, the frequency of being happy is the lowest in Latvia (where 31% of people reported being happy all or most of the time) and Bulgaria (35%), followed by Croatia (42%), Lithuania (45%), Greece and Romania (both 46%).
Looking at the extremes, Spain recorded the highest share of people that were happy all of the time (29%), while a similar share of people in Latvia (28%) reported being happy rarely or never over the last four weeks.
More information can be found here.
- » 717 Dogs from Municipal Shelters in Sofia Have Been Adopted since the Beginning of the Year
- » Annually more than 4,000 People Develop Lung Cancer in Bulgaria - over 3,000 of them Are Men
- » There Are 442 Thousand People with Diabetes in Bulgaria
- » November - Lung Cancer Awareness Month
- » The International Conference "(Re)thinking Socialism" Brings Together World-Class Scientists in Sofia
- » Scientists Have Discovered Prehistoric Mammoth Traps in Mexico (PHOTO)