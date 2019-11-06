Croatian Police Found 9 Migrants in a Van

Croatian police have found nine migrants crammed into a closed box in the back of a van, the Associated Press reported.

Police say the migrants were found early this morning in eastern Croatia after police officers stopped a van with Polish registration. 

The migrants were three men, two women and four children. They said they were from Iran and Iraq. The driver of the van is a 21-year-old Ukrainian who has been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking.
Migrants fleeing war and poverty reach Croatia through neighbouring Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Associated Press notes.

