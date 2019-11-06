Sofia Hosts a Major Conference on Childcare

Over 250 representatives from universities, institutions and non-governmental organizations from Europe, Australia, Central Asia and the United States will participate in an international conference on "DEINSTITUTIONALIZATION OF CHILDCARE: INVESTING IN CHANGE"

The forum starts on November 6 and will continue until Friday in two of the National Palace of Culture halls. The international conference will be opened by Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev. Ombudsman Diana Kovacheva will also participate in the opening. Before the start of the event, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policy Zornitsa Rusinova will give a press conference together with leading experts in the field.

Conference participants will discuss scientific data and lessons learned, as well as good practices and challenges in the field of deinstitutionalization.

Participants include representatives of the European Commission, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy and other national institutions, international and local non-governmental organizations, social service providers and policy-makers for children. Co-organizers of the international conference are the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy, the Know-How Center for Alternative Child Care at New Bulgarian University, UNICEF Bulgaria, SOS Children's Villages, the Lumos Foundation, the Cedar Foundation and Hope and Homes for Children - Branch Bulgaria ”and Eurochild.