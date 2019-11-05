China Will Defend the Paris Agreement

French and Chinese presidents will sign a document stressing the "irreversibility" of the Paris Climate Agreement, the Elysee Palace reports.

The two will sign the document on Wednesday when a personal meeting is scheduled.

Emmanuel Macron is in Shanghai, for the city's largest trade show. The President of China will also be there to open the fair with a speech.

The signing of the document comes after the US officially launched the procedure for leaving the Paris Agreement. France has said it regrets Washington's decision.

