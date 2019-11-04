The UN Climate Conference Will Be Held in Madrid

Politics | November 4, 2019, Monday // 10:35| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The UN Climate Conference Will Be Held in Madrid www.pixabay.com

The United Nations has confirmed that this year's climate change conference will take place in December in Madrid after Chile abandoned its household over anti-government protests in the country, Reuters reported.

The conference, also known as COP25, will be held from 2 to 13 December, as scheduled, but in the Spanish capital.

The purpose of the forum is to clarify the details of the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement amid calls from some environmental groups and emergency response activists.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UN, conference, Spain, Madrid, COP25
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria