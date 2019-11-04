The UN Climate Conference Will Be Held in Madrid
November 4, 2019
The United Nations has confirmed that this year's climate change conference will take place in December in Madrid after Chile abandoned its household over anti-government protests in the country, Reuters reported.
The conference, also known as COP25, will be held from 2 to 13 December, as scheduled, but in the Spanish capital.
The purpose of the forum is to clarify the details of the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement amid calls from some environmental groups and emergency response activists.
