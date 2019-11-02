Bulgarian Citizens to Vote for a Second Time on Sunday

Politics » LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019 | November 2, 2019, Saturday // 23:39| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Citizens to Vote for a Second Time on Sunday www.pixabay.com

On November 3, Bulgaria holds second round of local elections. The same rules for voting apply as in the first round, BNT reported.

The polling stations open at 07.00 and close at 20.00. If there are queues, voting can be extended by an hour.

Second round will be held in 105 municipalities, 441 town halls and 31 regions.

Nine district cities elected their mayors in the first round on October 27. Run-offs will be held in the remaining 18 district cities, including Sofia.

Local Elections 2019 » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, vote, Local Elections 2019, polling station
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria