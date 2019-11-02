Bulgarian Citizens to Vote for a Second Time on Sunday

On November 3, Bulgaria holds second round of local elections. The same rules for voting apply as in the first round, BNT reported.

The polling stations open at 07.00 and close at 20.00. If there are queues, voting can be extended by an hour.

Second round will be held in 105 municipalities, 441 town halls and 31 regions.

Nine district cities elected their mayors in the first round on October 27. Run-offs will be held in the remaining 18 district cities, including Sofia.