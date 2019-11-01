A Smart City Will Power Itself with Electricity and Water

Italian architect Stefano Boeri publicly presented his project for an area not far from the Mexican resort of Cancun. According to many, the idea can become a model for eco-urbanism. It was submitted to the local government in Cancun in March this year and is now pending approval, Channel 3 reports.

One of the main functions of the "smart" city will be to be a centre for research in various fields - health care, astrophysics, planetology, robotics, IT, coral reefs, the state of the oceans and more.

It is estimated that 7.5 million trees, shrubs and other plants will be planted on 557 hectares, which will be able to absorb up to 116,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually. They will be located besides the streets, also on the roofs of buildings and in homes. The city will be entirely circular, relying on electricity and water on its own systems. Electricity will be generated by solar panels, and water from the Caribbean will be collected on the outskirts in special towers, desalinated and then fed to the public for irrigation of bio-gardens. The German engineering company Transsolar is also involved in this part of the project.

Smart Forest City near Cancun will gather 130,000 people by designing different types of housing, including affordable homes for students, researchers, and faculty.

Inland transport will be electric and semi-automatic, with the system developed by Milan's Mobility in Chain. Boeri’s project promises that residents' personal data will be managed "with full respect for privacy" and there will be no gaps in information such as that of the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal.