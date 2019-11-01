Bulgarian Was Shot 4 Times, Found Dead in Marbella

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Was Shot 4 Times, Found Dead in Marbella

The body of a Bulgarian between the ages of 40 and 50 was found in a ditch in the Spanish resort town of Marbella. The man was shot four times - once in the arm and three times in the abdomen.

Police have launched an investigation, but officials say "no connection can be made between the killed and Spain". It's still unclear how he ended up in Marbella, bg-voice.com, writes.

Police are checking whether the place where the body was found is also the crime scene or the body was simply thrown out of a passing car.

It is only known that the killing occurred several hours before a casual passer-by came across a corpse along the A-7176 road that connects Marbella to Easton.

