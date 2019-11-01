BGN 363 Will Be the Poverty Line in Bulgaria Next Year

The government has set a poverty line for 2020. Its size will be BGN 363 - up with BGN 15 compared to 2019.

The amount is determined in accordance with the methodology for determining the poverty line for the country. The amount is calculated on the basis of the poverty line determined by the EU-SILC survey and the Price Indices of a Small Basket (PISB).

The poverty line is used in the development of state income and living standards, in the definition of specific social protection measures, and is the basis for determining the amount of financial support for people with disabilities.