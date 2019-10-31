A Monument of Pencho Slaveikov Was Opened in Milan

Society » CULTURE | October 31, 2019, Thursday // 12:23| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A Monument of Pencho Slaveikov Was Opened in Milan novinite.bg

A monument-bench of Pencho Slaveikov was opened in Milan, BNR reported.

The Bulgarian Ambassador to Rome Todor Stoyanov and the Bulgarian Consul General in Milan Tanya Dimitrova opened the monument.

The event was attended by representatives of the municipalities of Milan and Sofia, former Italian ministers and cultural representatives.

The monument, created by the sculpturist Adrian Novakov's, is located in a beautiful garden in the heart of Milan, in which many people pass through on a daily basis. It is just a few meters away from the Palazzo Sormani Main City Library, where Pencho Slaveikov's personality was introduced in the presence of many guests.

Ambassador Todor Stoyanov welcomed the attendees and the director of the Culture Directorate of the Sofia Municipality Bilyana Genova named Slaveikov as an European intellectual whose work connects Bulgaria and Italy forever.

Professor Emil Dimitrov from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences presented Slaveikov's life and work.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Milan, Italy, Bulgaria, Pencho Slaveikov, Petko Slaveikov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria