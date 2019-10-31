Study: Boris Johnson to Win Early Elections

Early parliamentary elections in the UK will be won by the ruling Conservative Party of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, according to a study on the circulation tabloid Daily Mail, quoted by Reuters.

Conservatives have the support of 34% of Britons. Jeremy Corbyn's Labor Party is 8 points behind with the support of 26 percent of the voters.

The Liberal Democrats party is expected to make a big leap compared to the results of the last election. It has the support of 19% of the voters, provided that in 2017 the pro-European party was preferred by  below 8% of the voters.

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party has the support of 12% of the voters.

The elections will be held on December 12. Johnson and opposition leader Corbyn begin their election campaign today (October 31).

