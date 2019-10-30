Two Trams Collided in Sofia
www.pixabay.com
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Two trams collided on the capital's Hristo Botev Blvd. between Macedonia Square and Alexander Stamboliyski Blvd., bTV reported.
It is still unclear whether there are victims or injured.
Apparently the two passenger vehicles were seriously damaged.
There is a lot of traffic jams.
- » More than 42 People Died in a Landslide in Cameroon
- » The Strong Earthquake in the Philippines Killed at Least Nine People
- » A Bus with Children Caught Fire in the Predel Mountain Saddle
- » Plane Crashed on a Street in Brazil, There Are Casualties
- » A Greek Coast Guard Boat Crashed into a Migrant Boat
- » A Man Stole an Ambulance and Crashed into Pedestrians in Oslo