Two Trams Collided in Sofia

Society » INCIDENTS | October 30, 2019, Wednesday // 19:17| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Two Trams Collided in Sofia www.pixabay.com

Two trams collided on the capital's Hristo Botev Blvd. between Macedonia Square and Alexander Stamboliyski Blvd., bTV reported.

It is still unclear whether there are victims or injured.

Apparently the two passenger vehicles were seriously damaged.

There is a lot of traffic jams.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: trams, injured, sofia, collided
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria