Corbyn Backed Johnson's Idea for Early Elections

The main opposition political force in the UK - the Labor Party - said on Tuesday it would support Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for an election in December, though the date remains to be determined, according to BGNES.
Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn said the EU's decision to delay Brexit had met his demand to remove the Brexit threat without a deal and "we're launching the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen."
 
Corbyn's remarks were made hours before Prime Minister Boris Johnson was set to once again ask British lawmakers to approve an early election on December 12th.
 
Other opposition parties, those of the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party, have proposed an earlier date for the elections - December 9th, hoping that the Johnson government will not have enough time to push through its Brexit bill.

