About 28.7% of EU Residents Are at Risk of Poverty or Social Exclusion
In 2018, about 28.7% of the EU population with a disability (aged 16 or over) was at risk of poverty or social exclusion, compared with 19.2% of those with no limitation, Eurostat data show.
There are significant differences across Member States, yet in all of them people with a disability are more exposed to the risk of poverty and social exclusion than those with none.
The proportion of people with a disability at risk of poverty or social exclusion ranged from 18.4% in Slovakia (2017 data), 21.0% in France and 21.7% in Austria to 43.0% in Lithuania, 43.6% in Latvia, peaking at 49.4% in Bulgaria.
