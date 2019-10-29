Second Large Wild Fire in Rila Mountains

Another big wild fire broke out in Bulgaria’s Rila Mountains. The fire started in a pine forest around 2:30 pm on October 28 above the village of Gorno Kraishte in Belitsa municipality. Dense black smoke rises above the forest, and large flames can be seen. Several firefighting teams are on site, BNT reported.

There is no risk to people and buildings, the fire is 3 km away from the village.

Currently, 100 decares of forest are burning, the terrain is difficult to access. Wind further complicates the situation.

The extinguishing with the two helicopters will continue.