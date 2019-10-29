Strong Earthquake in the Philippines

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake was reported off the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, according to a France press report citing data from the US Geological Survey.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far, but local authorities expect such information to be received.

The epicentre of the earthquake is in the same area as the 6.4 magnitude earthquake last week that killed at least five people.

The Geological Institute reports that there is no tsunami threat.

