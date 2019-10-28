Maya Manolova: The Tougher Battle Has already Been Won

Thanks to all the people who support me who called me and came to my headquarters. The tougher battle has already been won - for the first time in 14 years there is a runoff in Sofia. ''

Sofia mayoral candidate Maya Manolova wrote on her Facebook page after the local vote was over. Democratic Bulgaria will not support either Fandakova or Manolova in the run-off. The data at 13:00 in Sofia at 45.94% of counted protocols show that Yordanka Fandakova has 36.68%, Maya Manolova - 27.35%. '' I believe this Sunday, the result will again show that people who want change are more, '' she wrote.