Thousands Took to the Streets of Barcelona Calling for Unity
Thousands of supporters of Spain's unity took to the streets of Barcelona yesterday, chanting "For coexistence, for democracy, for Catalonia!" "Enough!", Referring to street protests following the sentencing of separatist leaders, the Spanish daily Mundo reported in its electronic edition.
A number of politicians have decided to support today's campaign in the name of national unity and have joined it. Among them was Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell Fontelles, Pais reported. Many participants wore Spanish flags and chanted "Long Live Spain."
At the same time, supporters of Catalonia's independence organized a counter-rally. Its initiators are the so-called committees for the protection of the republic, and their actions often turn into riots.
- » Kristalina Georgieva Congratulated the New President of Argentina
- » Baghdadi's Whereabouts Were Released by One of his Wives
- » 20 Foreigners Detained in Turkey, over Suspected Links to the Islamic State
- » Hong Kong Fell into Recession
- » Explosion at Oil Field in China, There Are at Least 5 Killed
- » Brussels Ready with New 3-Month Delay for Brexit?