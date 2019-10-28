Thousands Took to the Streets of Barcelona Calling for Unity

Bulgaria: Thousands Took to the Streets of Barcelona Calling for Unity

Thousands of supporters of Spain's unity took to the streets of Barcelona yesterday, chanting "For coexistence, for democracy, for Catalonia!" "Enough!", Referring to street protests following the sentencing of separatist leaders, the Spanish daily Mundo reported in its electronic edition.
 
A number of politicians have decided to support today's campaign in the name of national unity and have joined it. Among them was Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell Fontelles, Pais reported. Many participants wore Spanish flags and chanted "Long Live Spain."
  
At the same time, supporters of Catalonia's independence organized a counter-rally. Its initiators are the so-called committees for the protection of the republic, and their actions often turn into riots.

