Official Interim Results of the Local Vote as of 11:20 am

The CEC began exporting the first data from the processing of election protocols. Here's what the data shows at 11:20.

In Sofia - with 44.49% of protocols counted - Yordanka Fandakova has 36.57% ahead of Maya Manolova, which has 27.30%. There will be a runoff in Sofia next week.

Surprise in Plovdiv - despite the first data of sociologists that Dani Kanazireva is ranks on the second place, so far with 84.62% of processed protocols, Slavcho Atanasov from VMRO - NFSB is second with 16.01%. First is Zdravko Dimitrov from GERB with 36.05%.

Varna - Ivan Portnih is currently leading with 58.68% of protocols processed. Kostadin Georgiev is second in the CEC with 14.01%, while Anelia Klisarova is third with 13.96%.

Burgas - With 99.42% of processed protocols - Dimitar Nikolov wins with 65.82% over Nikolay Tishev(10.19%).

In Nessebar, with processed 100.00% PEC protocols in the OIC, Nikolay Dimitrov ranks first with 59.49%, while Atanas Terziev with 35.99% remained second.

Stara Zagora - an unprecedented victory of Zhivko Todorov by 68.63%, in front of 14.47% for Ivan Varlyakov, with 100.00% of the section protocols processed.

Hasan Azis received 53.02% of the votes in Kardzhali, while Nikola Chanev received 29.67%. 95.93% of the protocols were processed.

Lyubomir Hristov from GERB and Ventsislav Venkov from BSP will compete for the mayoral chair in Shumen in the second round. They receive 32.35% and 22.02% of the votes respectively, on processed 99.28% PEC protocols in the OEC.

The GERB candidate remains in the mayor's office and in Veliko Tarnovo. Data on processed 100.00% PEC protocols at the OEC show that Daniel Panov received 60.55% of the votes. Second is Vesela Lecheva with 22.22%.

The second round in Vidin will include Ognyan Tsenkov and Tsvetan Tsenkov. With processed 88.93% PEC protocols in the OIC, Ognyan Tsenkov receives 32.41% and Tsvetan Tsenkov receives 30.64%.

In Vratsa with processed 98.76% PEC protocols in the DEC, Kalin Kamenov of GERB leads with 72.79% ahead of the candidate for mayor Momchil Mladenov, who receives 14.13%.

Tanya Hristova leads the battle for the mayoral seat in Gabrovo. She received 58.63%. Second in the race is Ivelin Nikolov with 17.36% on processed 99.17% PEC protocols in the OEC.

In Dobrich, Yordan Yordanov gets 41.22%, while Nadezhda Petkova is second with 29.46% in the case of processed 100.00% PEC protocols in the DEC.

Peter Paunov leads in Kyustendil by 54.96% ahead of his contender - Zdravko Milev, who receives 25.80% with 100% of protocols processed.

In Lovech, with 98.09% PEC protocols processed in the OEC, Cornelia Marinova leads with 28.82%, followed by Radina Bankova with 26.30%.

In Blagoevgrad, while processing 100.00% of PEC protocols in OIC, Atanas Kambitov leads with 25.65%. After that Rumen Tomov is in the race with 20.50%.

Zlatko Jivkov leads the race in Montana by 71.75%, followed by Ilia Iliev with a score of 13.84% with processed 100.00% PEC protocols in the OEC.



In Pazardzhik Todor Popov scores 44.72%, followed by Blago Solov with 18.90%. The third is Ivan Panayotov with 17.24% in the processed 100.00% PEC protocols in the DEC.

Stanislav Vladimirov leads the result in Pernik by 11.20 am. It receives 40.52%. Second in the battle with processed 81.74% of protocols was Vera Tserovska with 39.89%.

In Pleven, Georg Spartanski receives 37.30% of the processed 97.28% PEC protocols in the OEC. After him is Miroslav Petrov with 30.13%.

In Razgrad, Dencho Boyadzhiev led by 25.38%, while Valentin Vasilev was second with 24.36%.

In Ruse, with processed 61.39% PEC protocols in the DEC Pencho Milkov receives 35.34%. After him is Diana Ivanova with 25.56%.

Julian Naydenov receives 48.51% on processed 99.54% PEC protocols at the DEC in Silistra. Momchil Nekov is second with 29.02%.

In Sliven, mayoral candidate Stefan Radev leads in the result with 100.00% of protocols processed by 48.47%. After it is Kolyo Milev with 24.33%.

Nikolay Melemov is the first in the race in Smolyan. With processed 100.00% PEC protocols in the OIC, it receives 39.84%. After him is Stefan Sabrutev with 21.46%.

In Targovishte, Darin Dimitrov leads the result on processed 98.43% PEC protocols in the DEC by 48.97%. After him is Hamdi Iliazov with 36.59%.

In Haskovo with 81.79% processed PEC protocols in the OIC, Stanislav Dechev was first with 51.27%, followed by Kosta Stoev with 17.20%.

With processed 100.00% PEC protocols at the OIC in Yambol, Valentin Revanski was the first to score 40.18%. After him is Katya Georgieva with a score of 21.54%.