Explosion at Oil Field in China, There Are at Least 5 Killed

At least 5 people were killed and five others injured as a result of the explosion of a vehicle-mounted testing apparatus at an oil extraction facility. The incident occurred in northwest China's Shanxi province, local authorities said.

A technology company from central China's Hunan Province on Sunday tested the permeability of two wells belonging to an oil production facility at an oil field in Yanchang County. After the tests were completed, when specialists returned from the oil field, the vehicle-mounted test equipment exploded for an unknown reason.

At least three people remain missing, Sputnik reports.

The wounded specialists are hospitalized while the search for missing people continues. Local law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the incident.