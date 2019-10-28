Stara Zagora Re-elected Its Mayor
The activity in Stara Zagora as of 10:30 pm with processed 50% of the protocols from the polling stations of the Municipal Election Commission is 40.6%, according to the data of the Gallup news agency, published especially for Radio "Stara Zagora".
Compared to the previous local elections, it was 52%.
The results for the mayor Zhivko Todorov from GERB are received - 71.7%, Prof. Ivan Varlyakov - 14.3% and Yanko Yankov from the Alternative Citizens Coalition - 3.4%.
For the Municipal Council - 41,8% for GERB, 14,3% for BSP, People's Union - 9,4% and Democratic Bulgaria - 5,8%.
