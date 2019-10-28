Stara Zagora Re-elected Its Mayor

Politics » LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019 | October 28, 2019, Monday // 09:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Stara Zagora Re-elected Its Mayor www.pixabay.com

The activity in Stara Zagora as of 10:30 pm with processed 50% of the protocols from the polling stations of the Municipal Election Commission is 40.6%, according to the data of the Gallup news agency, published especially for Radio "Stara Zagora".

Compared to the previous local elections, it was 52%.

The results for the mayor Zhivko Todorov from GERB are received - 71.7%, Prof. Ivan Varlyakov - 14.3% and Yanko Yankov from the Alternative Citizens Coalition - 3.4%.

For the Municipal Council - 41,8% for GERB, 14,3% for BSP, People's Union - 9,4% and Democratic Bulgaria - 5,8%.

Local Elections 2019 » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: mayor, Stara Zagora, re-elected, Local Elections 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria