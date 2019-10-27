BSP: We Are Returning to Local Government

Politics » LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019 | October 27, 2019, Sunday // 21:49| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: BSP: We Are Returning to Local Government BSP/ iNews.bg

I can say with confidence that the BSP is returning to local government. We have almost double the support for the party since 2015. This was stated at a press conference after the close of the election day by Kiril Dobrev of the BSP.

From the provisional results, it is clear that the BSP is running in a run-off in 15 regional cities. In several of them, we are the first political force, Dobrev said.

GERB's iconic fortresses cracked, he commented.

It was the most modest, but the most heart-and-soul campaign that the BSP has done in years, Dobrev said, and finally called on citizens to vote in the ballot, wherever there would be. Specifically for Sofia, Dobrev said that the city of Sofia had shown that they wanted a change and called on them to vote for that change next Sunday.

Local Elections 2019 » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Local Elections 2019, BSP, GERB
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria