BSP: We Are Returning to Local Government

I can say with confidence that the BSP is returning to local government. We have almost double the support for the party since 2015. This was stated at a press conference after the close of the election day by Kiril Dobrev of the BSP.

From the provisional results, it is clear that the BSP is running in a run-off in 15 regional cities. In several of them, we are the first political force, Dobrev said.

GERB's iconic fortresses cracked, he commented.

It was the most modest, but the most heart-and-soul campaign that the BSP has done in years, Dobrev said, and finally called on citizens to vote in the ballot, wherever there would be. Specifically for Sofia, Dobrev said that the city of Sofia had shown that they wanted a change and called on them to vote for that change next Sunday.