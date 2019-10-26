Over Four Tonnes of Field-Grown Cannabis Found in Village near Blagoevgrad
The Sandanski regional police office has conducted a counter-drug operation, the Ministry of the Interior – Blagoevgrad.
On 24 October in Dalgi del near the village of Mikrevo, Strumyani Municipality, the police discovered a field of about 1,143 plants, which field-tested positive for cannabis, with a total weight of about 4,572 kilograms. In the course of the investigation, three drying facilities were found near the field where plants had been hung to dry – about 12,390 kilograms of semi-dry and about 2,950 kilograms of dry plants.
Pre-trial proceedings have been instituted and the investigation is ongoing.
